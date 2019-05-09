Just last month, on a rainy and dreary Friday night, the best recruits in the area flocked to Wheeler High School, to take part in the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp, presented by Adidas.

At the time, Wheeler WR Ricky White's name was still gaining momentum on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, his recruitment reached a new high when Georgia Tech offered.

White has already visited the Flats three times, and now, his fourth could be "the one."