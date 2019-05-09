News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 05:30:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Wheeler WR Ricky White is no stranger to the Ga Tech Campus

Ixcjvvlvjfnouizmi8it
White last month at the Rivals Three Stripe Camp, pres. by Adidas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Just last month, on a rainy and dreary Friday night, the best recruits in the area flocked to Wheeler High School, to take part in the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp, presented by Adidas.

At the time, Wheeler WR Ricky White's name was still gaining momentum on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, his recruitment reached a new high when Georgia Tech offered.

White has already visited the Flats three times, and now, his fourth could be "the one."

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}