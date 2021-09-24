Georgia Tech heads into Mayhem at the Benz on Saturday night with #21 North Carolina with a lot of questions. The near-upset of Clemson last week raised the expectations heading into the first ACC Coastal game of the year for the Jackets. Carolina opened the year with a dud at Virginia Tech and looked sharp in a win over Virginia last week. This will also be the last chance to impress until November for the Jackets as Carolina should be the last ranked team they face until the final two weeks of the season when they play at Notre Dame and host Georgia.