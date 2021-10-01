Saturday will mark the most important game in Georgia Tech football history under Geoff Collins to this point as his Jackets control their own destiny in the ACC Coastal and are firmly in the mix after upsetting #21 North Carolina last week. Pitt has been a thorn in the Jackets' side since joining the ACC in 2014. The Panthers are annoyed they are coming to Atlanta for the third straight year and the first two matchups between Collins' teams and Pat Narduzzi's teams were slugfest-type games. Saturday should be another one.