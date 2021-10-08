Georgia Tech heads the energy vacuum of Wallace Wade Stadium to face Duke on Saturday at 12:30 and the Jackets football program needs a win badly to build some momentum back up. Most fans expected a 3-3 start to the season before the bye and Geoff Collins’ squad can hit that mark with a win over a flawed Blue Devils team that has been very inconsistent this season with wins over a pair of FBS programs in Northwestern and Kansas and losses to both Charlotte and North Carolina which didn’t exactly build hype for this game.