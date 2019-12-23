News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 16:25:06 -0600') }} football Edit

What's next? Hits, Gibbs, and needs moving forward

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

The early signing period has quickly become the "main" signing period, and for Georgia Tech, that was the case on Wednesday. Nearly all of the current commitments signed, and as a result, they can ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}