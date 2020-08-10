JacketsOnline - Weston Franklin stays in state with Georgia Tech

THE SITUATION: In the perfect world, Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County offensive lineman Weston Franklin would have still committed around this time, but he would have taken numerous visits in the spring and summer to help him get to this point. Since visits were banned early in March due to Covid-19, it turned all virtual for Franklin, and in the end, Georgia Tech beat out Mississippi State , North Carolina and Virginia for his commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I decided it was Georgia Tech a while back and gave them a silent commitment July 19," said Franklin. "Coach Brent Key really helped Georgia Tech separate from the other schools. How he recruited me really stood out to me. He recruits everyone differently, and he got to know me, he recruited me the way I wanted to be recruited, and he is a great coach.

"He knows I am not one that likes the hype and all that, so he would call me or text me one or two times a week. That is how I liked it. I had talked to him July 18, so when I called him back July 19, he was very surprised. I got on FaceTime with him and he saw me and my family all in Georgia Tech gear, and that is when I told him about my commitment. He was speechless. I think I really surprised him. I talked to coach Geoff Collins later that day and made it official with him too. It was a great day.

"I have only visited Georgia Tech once and that was the summer before my junior year. I was able to take that visit, see the school and that really made a big difference. I felt at home, I felt comfortable, and with the virus holding me back from seeing other schools this spring and summer, that visit made a big difference for me.

"With the coaches, how they are recruiting, and what coach Collins is doing with the program just makes this right for me. I feel completely comfortable with everything Georgia Tech has going on and what the coaching staff is doing.

"My plan all along was to commit going into my senior year, but it did not really happen the way I thought it would. The virus made things tougher, so it wasn't easy, and I didn't get to take visits, but we are getting through it, and I have committed to Georgia Tech. A group of about four schools were always right there for me on my list, but Georgia Tech just feels right for me. I feel so comfortable with them and I am excited about playing in Atlanta."