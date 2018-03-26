Ticker
Weimerskirch opts to graduate and transfer out

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
Junior B-back Quaide Weimerskirch announced his decision to transfer out of Georgia Tech on the first day of Spring Ball. Weimerskirch will move down to Division 2 West Florida closer to his hometown of Pace. After finishing the 2017 season as the third B-back, Weimerskirch who battled foot injuries opted to finish his degree and move on somewhere he can play for his final two seasons of eligibilty.

The last two seasons in a reserve role, Weimerskirch ran for 70 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.

