Tee Webb came in behind Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 player in the country for 2018, and some wouldn't have responded too well to that. Webb wasn't one of those. The 2020 quarterback out of Cartersville (Ga.) threw for 2,800 yards and 36 touchdowns while helping the Hurricanes reach the state championship game. Webb described Lawrence as "poised" and "cool" and he admired how the former five-star did not let the game get to him. Webb has shown those same qualities and he is on his way to being one of the top quarterbacks in his class. Lawrence is now at Clemson and Webb is searching for his next home.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I want to get out in the spring and summer and see all the schools I can see," said Webb. "My plan at this point is to ride it out, keep communicating with schools, get closer with coaches and see how it goes. "You never know, things could change, but right now, I plan to ride it out into my senior season before making a decision. "Some of the schools I am looking to visit are Colorado State, Appalachian State, Miami, Indiana (hasn't offered) and Georgia Tech. There will be some more, but those are some of the ones on my list. "Any school that offers me, I would love to visit them. I am not counting anyone out. I want to give everyone a shot and find the right school for me. "I am looking for coaches that put me in the best position to do well. I want to play for coaches that not only care about me as a player, but care about me as a person after football. I just want to be around great guys. "I have been talking to Bowling Green the most and I talk to Georgia Tech a lot too. "Miami's offer surprised me, but me and coach Enos started talking when he was at Alabama. "I am just going to trust the process and take my time."

