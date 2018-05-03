After wrapping up a solid spring, we are counting down the months until Georgia Tech’s greatly anticipated 2018 football season. Since the end of last season, Georgia Tech has brought in one of the best recruiting classes in the Paul Johnson era, hired a new defensive coordinator in Nate Woody, and of course, announced the new Adidas deal. As you can see, there will be a lot to watch for as we enter the next season, and it all starts against the Alcorn State Braves.

The name may sound familiar, as it will be the second time in four seasons that the Yellow Jackets open their season against the Braves, the other meeting coming back in 2015. Georgia Tech was coming off what was arguably their best season under Coach Paul Johnson and began what would be one of the worst with a 69-6 slaughter of Alcorn State thanks to 184 yards on the ground from Marcus Marshall. Yes, you read that correctly; in Paul Johnson’s WORST season to date, there was a 69-6 victory on their resume, and also a victory over Florida State. That being said, the team still finished 3-9, so who really cares what happened against Alcorn State.

What does matter, however, is what happens in the upcoming season.

The good news is that Georgia Tech bounced back from the 2015 season with a 9-4 record the next year and a TaxSlayer Bowl victory. They’ll be looking to do the same this year, and should get off to a very fast start in week one.

This game will go almost exactly how Georgia Tech fans want it to go. TaQuon Marshall will match his week one performance from 2017 and account for nearly 400 yards of offense, Nate Woody’s defense will look aggressive and create a few turnovers, and the struggling special team unit will be overshadowed by how well everyone else performed. Clinton Lynch and Nathan Cottrell will make the most of their few carries, and both will average over ten yards rushing. Brad Stewart will look like the go-to receiver in this game, but it won’t be that way all season. The Yellow Jackets will end the game healthy and victorious, and the student section will be decorated with players singing the fight song when it’s all said and done.

Jared’s score prediction: Georgia Tech 52 Alcorn State 6