Watkins excited about Georgia Tech offer following recent visit
It has been a busy week for Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest DE/LB Eddie Watkins. Rather than soaking up the sun, or catching up on sleep like most of us would rather do during our spring break, Watkins ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news