JacketsOnline - WAR ROOM: Season Opener Edition

The 2020 Georgia Tech football season is less than 24 hours from kickoff and there are a lot of questions surrounding the program in year two under Geoff Collins because of the more closed and secretive nature of practice and preparations during COVID. We shed some light on what to expect to tomorrow with some scoop on pretty much every major question Tech fans have except one or two. We also have the latest on football recruiting as well.

GET THE SCOOP IN THE WAR ROOM

Not a subscriber yet? No worries click the image below and join to get the scoop and have the inside track on all the best Yellow Jacket news on football, hoops and recruiting.