JacketsOnline - WAR ROOM: 12/12

Signing Day is now under 100 hours away. Georgia Tech is in the process of signing their second full class under head coach Geoff Collins, and they are going into next week with 22 verbal commitments, with targets remaining on both sides of the ball.

Before we get into the final class projections prior to the ESP, let’s go position by position with some notes on each, as well as brief 2022 preview..

JOL SUBSCRIBERS CLICK HERE

*** Follow us on Twitter: @RivalsJohnson @KellyQuinlan @JacketsOnline***

*** Like us on Facebook***