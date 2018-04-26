Playing with Team Thad for the first time in the Under Armour Association, Jaykwon Walton emerged as popular target for high-major coaches east of the Mississippi. The No. 125 prospect averaged 15 points per game last weekend and played a huge role in helping Team Thad get to a record of 3-1 for the weekend. Auburn, Florida and Louisville decided to come through with scholarship offers for the Alabama native. Memphis, Michigan and Vanderbilt are the newest schools to show heavy interest in Walton. Prior to last weekend, Walton mentioned Alabama, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State as schools he had been in contact with regularly. RIVAL VIEWS: What changes are needed for AAU basketball?



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Walton talks about his new offer from Auburn as well as where he stands with schools already involved with him. Alabama: “I love Alabama. They are one of my top schools. I feel like they have something going there. I like Coach Avery [Johnson].” Auburn: “They had a great season this past year. Coach [Bruce] Pearl called to offer me. He talked about how much I improved in the past year and said I’m a priority for them in 2019.” Georgia Tech: “They are an upcoming program. They are on the rise.” Mississippi State: “They are one of my top schools too. Me and Coach [George] Brooks are real, real close. We’ve had three guys from my high school play there.”

RIVALS REACTION