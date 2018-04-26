Playing with Team Thad for the first time in the Under Armour Association, Jaykwon Walton emerged as popular target for high-major coaches east of the Mississippi. The No. 125 prospect averaged 15 points per game last weekend and played a huge role in helping Team Thad get to a record of 3-1 for the weekend.
Auburn, Florida and Louisville decided to come through with scholarship offers for the Alabama native. Memphis, Michigan and Vanderbilt are the newest schools to show heavy interest in Walton. Prior to last weekend, Walton mentioned Alabama, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State as schools he had been in contact with regularly.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Walton talks about his new offer from Auburn as well as where he stands with schools already involved with him.
Alabama: “I love Alabama. They are one of my top schools. I feel like they have something going there. I like Coach Avery [Johnson].”
Auburn: “They had a great season this past year. Coach [Bruce] Pearl called to offer me. He talked about how much I improved in the past year and said I’m a priority for them in 2019.”
Georgia Tech: “They are an upcoming program. They are on the rise.”
Mississippi State: “They are one of my top schools too. Me and Coach [George] Brooks are real, real close. We’ve had three guys from my high school play there.”
RIVALS REACTION
Alabama and Mississippi State have been the two most consistent schools in Walton’s recruitment for quite some time now. As with most Alabama kids, it’s likely that the Crimson Tide will be really tough to beat for Walton.
He’s very high on Avery Johnson as a coach likes the direction of his program. Mississippi State has had a stronghold on Carver High School in Montgomery and assistant coach George Brooks is very tied in there. Walton’s recent offer from Auburn could turn into an intriguing SEC West showdown to follow as we go through the summer.