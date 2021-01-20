Walton OT Cason Henry opens up on new Georgia Tech offer
In the Class of 2021, Georgia Tech has only been able to sign two high school offensive linemen at this point. With that in mind, signing several offensive linemen at the high school level in the 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news