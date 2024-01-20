"In three years I shouldn't be talking about this. I can say this from experience in the pros, it is easy to play come from behind when you are down double figures. The game doesn't have as much meaning then. When we needed a stop, Miles didn't contest a three on the best shooter on the floor," Stoudamire said. "It is so much about the bigger picture for me. I love the fight and get back, but it is not hard to compete when you are down double figures. I want that same energy the whole game. I don't want that energy down 10, 11 or 12," Stoudamire said. "It was two or three different games. We've got to put games together. We can't keep coming in here. It is the third home game we've had big leads and couldn't hold on to them and secure them. They were winable games and you can't give them away."

"We made some shots and got some stops. We showed our inconsistencies early, but we worked them for a good bit and then we challenged our guys to guard. They were scoring early off some iso plays, but I thought Isaac moved his feet and kept guys in front," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech led for over 17 minutes of the first half, but Virginia wrestled control away with a 12-0 run to end the half and the Jackets couldn’t pull back within four after that losing 75-66 to the Cavs. Tech fell to 2-5 in ACC play and 9-9 on the season while Virginia improved to 4-3 in ACC play and 13-5 on the season.

Reece Beekman added 19 points, 11 assists and six rebounds along with two steals to help the Cavs.

Tech was led by freshman Naithan George who scored 15 points, had nine assists, and was 6-6 from the line. Fellow freshman Baye Ndongo had 15 points on 6-7 shooting, but only five rebounds.

"The young man who is a freshman will be a heck of a player in this league and both their freshmen will be really good," Bennett said of Ndongo and George.

Veteran guards Miles Kelly and Kowacie Reeves combined for 5-18 shooting from the field and 4-13 from three with zero free throw attempts. They combined for five turnovers and just one assist.

"When it was 24-14 we stopped playing the way we got the lead. We come off the ball screen and don't create an advantage and everybody is home. Even in losses, we created advantages and they are a pack line team and they are going to pack rollers high and we talked about it. The thing about it is that Wacie and Miles didn't play the way they should've played, they've got to figure it out. The next game is different, when we get to the next game, are we going to be different? Do we understand it is a new game? Not just those two, the guys are prisoners of the moment, the Clemson game was over, this was a new game," Stoudamire said. "That said we still had our opportunities."

Tech shot 45.1 percent from the field and 33.3 from three, but Virginia shot 50 percent from the field and 47.8 from three 6-11 with a 34-18 points in the paint advantage in the game and 21 points off Tech’s 13 turnovers.

"It is not pretty and it is methodical and Tony won a championship with it. We started to shortcut some things on defense and we were moving the ball well and we started holding on to it a little more and then we threw some turnovers. You hope someone on the floor can bring us together and it culminated in the end of the first half, we make up what we make up. I told the guys, just catch the ball and lick your wounds, we are down two and give up momentum two and then we come back out without any energy. We talk about one stop and one score, we never captured what we had the first ten minutes of the game," Stoudamire said. "Every game is different. Just because you did well in the last game, doesn't mean you will do well in this game. You have to honor the process of being a successful player. We had too many breakdowns. On the offensive end, we started holding on to the ball instead of sharing the ball."

Tech led for 17:31 of the first half but somehow gave up a 12-0 run to end the first half in the hole by four, 33-29 to the Cavs. Virginia outscored the Jackets 14-4 in the paint in the first half while Tech’s outside shooting kept the Jackets in the mix hitting on 5-12 from three, but Virginia was better hitting 5-9 from the arc in the first half. Nait George was 3-3 shooting in the first half and 2-2 from the line with 9 points and three assists. The rest of the team shot 8-22 from the field and 4-11 from three. Virginia shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half.

“It starts with our organization and the turnovers in the last stretch of the first half, we could’ve ended the half with a lead if we clean that up,” George said.

The Jackets host Pitt on Tuesday night at 7 pm aiming to get a home win for the first time since December 9 against Alabama A&M.

"We've lost a lot of close games at home and we have to make it up in our mind that we are tired of losing and we can make those up, but we don't have a lot of time left to do it. We have to lock in," Sturdivant said.

Sophomore walk-on Emmer Nichols suffered a compound fracture of his leg in practice on Friday. Stoudamire offered his thoughts on him. He said he has helped them a lot in different ways and he had surgery this morning and it was successful.