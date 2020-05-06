VIDEO: Georgia Tech lands Douglas County's Joshua Robinson
Below, Douglas County defensive end Joshua Robinson details his decision to commit to Georgia Tech, choosing them over several other major Power Five programs.
Georgia Tech has landed a commitment from three-star in-state DE Joshua Robinson (@JoshuaRob1nson)— Rivals (@Rivals) May 6, 2020
"I feel complete with this decision. My recruitment is finally over"
He broke down his decision with @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/SqnQfzFag9 pic.twitter.com/WGJ3uOsMaC