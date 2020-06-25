 JacketsOnline - Versatile ATH Christian Burkhalter updates recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 09:22:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Versatile ATH Christian Burkhalter updates recruitment

Chad Simmons
Rivals.com

THE SITUATION :Christian Burkhalter is a 6-foot-5, 225 pound athlete at Spanish Fort High in Alabama with over 20 offers. He has offers to play offense, offers to play defense and some schools are...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}