Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech at the center of Lemond's recruitment

The No. 41 prospect in the class of 2023, Jayden Lemond is in contact with three schools more than he is the rest. So while his offer list may well grow in the months ahead, Georgia , Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt have positioned themselves well in the early going of the four-star guard’s recruitment. Rivals.com recently caught up with Lemond to get the latest on where Lemond might land at the next level.

ON WHAT HE’S WORKED TO IMPROVE THIS SEASON

“Mainly, I’ve been focused on my leadership and stuff like that. Stepping up to be a leader of the team and all that, Then, also my body and jumper. Everything else, too, Mostly becoming more of a leader, though.”

ON HIS WEIGHT

“I’m up to 170, I was around 160 before the season.”

ON IF VANDERBILT, GEORGIA AND GEORGIA TECH ARE STILL THE MAIN PLAYERS IN HIS RECRUITMENT

“All three are still talking to me and involved. It’s mainly just those three.”

ON CONVERSATIONS WITH THOSE COACHING STAFFS

“We have talked about visits, but mostly we talk about regular stuff. We talk about how the season has been going. They do weekly checkups and talk about that stuff.”

ON WHICH STAFF IS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT

“Either Vanderbilt or Georgia Tech.”

ON VANDERBILT

“I’ve been watching them a lot. I like the guard play there. They have Scottie Pippen Jr, obviously. I like him. They talk about what I can do coming off ball scenes and stuff like that. They talk to me about how they are looking for another lead guad to come in and take his spot when he goes to the NBA.”

ON WHICH COACH HE TALKS WITH MOST

“Coach [Adam Mazarei] from Vanderbilt is the one I talk to most, I’d say.”

HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH GEORGIA TECH

“It’s basically the same pitch. I just moved to Georgia over the summer, so the state is becoming a home for me so that’s good. Then they talk to me about staying home and playing in their atmosphere. We talk about all the guards they’ve had in the past, like Jose Alvarado and those guys.”

ON MOVING TO THE SOUTH FROM THE NORTHEAST

“It’s different down there. There’s a lot of athletes everywhere. There’s a lot of really good basketball players you see around. Over the summer, working out down there, I got to work out with some of the best players around. That really helped my game a lot.”

ON WHAT PART OF GEORGIA HE MOVED TO

“Marietta. It’s like 30 minutes from Atlanta.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT

“I’m just focusing on having fun with the recruiting and focusing on my season and the state championship. I’m not in any hurry.”