MARIETTA, Ga.- Harrison HS (Ga.) three-star safety Nathan Vail was riding high off his Nebraska visit when he spoke to JOL at the 13th annual Lutize 7v7 Tournament on Tuesday. Vail has a final four of Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Nebraska. He has taken official visits to both Tech and Nebraska with Duke on the horizon and Boston College off in September. Vail talked about his top schools and updated where things stand.