Georgia Tech needs a scorer and shooter and Josh Pastner landed a really good one on Tuesday in former four-star forward Jordan Usher. The former Southern Cal player will have to sit out at least part of the 2019-20 season due to transfer rules, but with some family illness issues, he could get a waiver and start playing at the beginning of next year if the Jackets are able to secure a waiver.

“We’re excited to have Jordan come home and join our program,” said Pastner. “He’s a local young man who was a top-100 prospect coming out of high school. He plays with a very high motor, has excellent skills and helps us with our desire to ‘get old and stay old.’ He’s also a high-caliber academic student who had offers from Ivy League schools.”

Usher will play the three and four positions for the Jackets in the new-look uptempo scheme Pastner is employing play a role similar to current Yellow Jacket Moses Wright. As a sophomore, Usher averaged 8.6 points per game in 12 games while shooting 45-percent from the field.

This will be the second former Wheeler player on the current roster joining his fellow Wheeler alum Shembari Phillips who transferred from Tennessee last year. Phillips and Usher did not play together at Wheeler however.