ATLANTA- It has been almost a year that Georgia Tech forward Jordan Usher has been waiting to make his debut as a Yellow Jacket. The Georgia native transferred from USC almost a year ago at the mid-year and he will play his first game at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday night against Ball State.

After the season started, Usher continued his role from last year working on the scout team to help prepare his teammates for games. He started getting mixed into the rotation in practice more last week and this week is his first full week of non-scout team only action since the season started.

“I’ve been helping as much as I can on scout team playing as Anthony Edwards or going as someone else or against someone else. I’ve also been working out with coach [Anthony] Wilkins and keeping my conditioning right so I’ll be ready to play. I’m excited to be playing with team and against somebody else. I’m tired of Mike [Devoe] and all my teammates like Khalid [Moore]. It will be nice to play against somebody else.”

The bigger question heading into Wednesday’s game is how Usher fits into the rotation, where he will play the three or the four spot and how the team responds to that change.

“I feel like the chemistry is really good even off the court,” Usher said. “You can tell our chemistry when we hang out off the court and do stuff all the time. I feel like our chemistry is clicking and we know what each others is going to be and it has always been a good mix even in the summer in Spain and we clicked together well.”

Jackets head coach Josh Pastner describes Usher as an alpha type meaning someone who isn’t afraid to lead and be a dominant force on the court. Usher said he agrees with that idea.

“I have never been afraid to be a guy who steps to the front of the pack whether I’m the youngest guy on the team or one of the older guys like now. That has always been my personality I try to lead when I can and try to lead by a good example when I can too,” Usher said. “I play real hard on the court.”

For Pastner, he wants everyone to keep in mind that Usher has not played in a college game since December 21 last year.

“He has been practicing and working out, but he has not been in game mode in over a year,” Pastner said. “Jordan is a motor guy, he is downhill, and he plays hard, so he is a good player and he will help our team and he makes our team better. He will help Mike and everyone else. He is also a 21-year old college junior who hasn’t played in over a year so there will be a little time to get adjusted to the game aspect. He is a good basketball player by his talent will make us a better team.”

In August, Usher had a chance to play with his team in competition as the Jackets played overseas in a series of exhibition games across Spain. Usher said those games sort of whet his appetite for this season.

“Spain was like a little teaser because the games were not always competitive, but it was fun and in a super hot gym so everyone was sweaty. It was a fun time to play with my teammates and a fun trip overall,” Usher said. “I feel like I’m a whole new player from when I left my old school [USC].”

“I have a bunch of family coming. I haven’t played at home since high school and it will be real fun. There will be like 200 people there or even 220. My mom had to buy a block of tickets and everyone is paying her back,” Usher said. “I never thought about playing at home before. I’m from a small town in Canton so I wanted to leave and now I’m happy that I came back home and I’m just thrilled to play in front of everybody once again.”

In the only two games last year for USC that Usher played more than 30 minutes he scored 22 points. As a true freshman, he shot over 40-percent from three and he has can play both the three and the four spot as needed in the Jackets’ system.

The final piece of the puzzle is the starting point guard Jose Alvarado. Alvarado is out with a high ankle sprain and Pastner predicts he will return for ACC play against Florida State. In the meantime, the Jackets have a high-caliber piece in Usher to work in and then Alvarado folds back in to give the Jackets one of the more formidable lineups on paper in the ACC this season.