JacketsOnline - Usher grows into his role at GT

Usher, who began his college career at Southern California, has started all 13 games so far during the 2020-21 season for Georgia Tech and is averaging in double figures with 11 points per game. He has scored in double figures in eight of those starts, is second among the regular contributors in field-goal percentage at 49 percent, is third in assists on the team with 36 assists, and has contributed 4.8 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech fans were excited about the potential of former four-star recruit Jordan Usher when he announced his intention to transfer to The Flats in 2018. Now, a little over a year past becoming eligible to compete for the Yellow Jackets, Usher is showing that the excitement was definitely warranted as he has become a consistent part of Josh Pastner’s talented team that is aiming for the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010.

Usher’s ability has been on display recently, including 21-point and 19-point nights against Clemson and Virginia, respectively. Pastner had some positive words about Usher’s contributions following Tech’s tough 64-62 loss at Virginia last Saturday.

“Jordan hit some big shots in the first half,” said Pastner. “He’s becoming a really good basketball player. As I’ve said, he’s really improved in that area. He still takes a bad shot here or there. He’s got to avoid those.”

Usher has continued his improvement following a nice stretch at the end of the 2019-20 season for the Jackets in which he started all 23 games which he was eligible for and scored in double figures in four of Tech’s final seven games.

"Jordan's always had that ability he just needed to be more consistent now he is opening eyes up because everyone we have on the court is a weapon," senior point guard Jose Alvarado said of Usher's play.

Usher has been impactful on the defensive end of the court as well in 2020-21, using his 6-7 frame to defend both inside and outside. He has recorded 18 steals and 14 blocks so far during his senior campaign. Pastner complimented Usher’s contributions in the Virginia game as he played solid other than one instance the fifth-year coach could recall.

“He really played well defensively all night,” said Pastner. “He had a couple blocks. Other than the one time Jordan had a breakdown defensively where Huff hit that three in the first half, he was really big defensively.”

Usher, who played his senior prep season at Wheeler High following three seasons at Sequoyah High, will be a key player down the stretch for the Jackets as they make their final push toward consideration for the Madness in March as he could see some opportunities to step up as defenses continue to key on Tech’s top three scorers Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright and Michael Devoe. Pastner said Usher needs to continue on the trajectory

“He has gotten better,” said Pastner. “He has improved. He’s just got to keep getting better.”

Usher and the Jackets will be back on the court on Saturday to face Notre Dame for the first time this season at 8 pm after the game at Notre Dame was canceled earlier this season due to COVID issues within the Tech program at the time.