JacketsOnline - Usher confident in Tech's tournament chances

"I think we were really good defensive team last year," Usher said. "I think we also have a bunch of offensive firepower with guys like Mike DeVoe and Jose (Alvarado), we know they can score a lot. Moses can score in the paint pretty much at will, so I think as long as I can get in there and get some rebounds I can help my team win and I feel like I'll be doing a good job. If we can keep our same intensity that we had at the end of the year last year, I think it's gonna be tough for a lot of teams to score on us and beat us, to be honest."

Georgia Tech forward Jordan Usher took some time to find his role last season for the Yellow Jackets. Usher came in expected to be a scoring wing with a three-point shot and he has evolved to fit the needs of his team and embraced a much different role. With Moses Wright shifting over to the five more and more, Usher became an effective all-around defender and rebounder at the power forward spot. Usher said he is embracing that role even more to help break Tech's tournament drought.

Usher said on his end he has been focusing on his defense, rebounding and three-point shooting as areas where he can fill needs and his role on the team this upcoming season. He also says head coach Josh Pastner has tabbed him with a big responsibility in how to pattern his game.

"In the way where our offense is you know very efficient I felt like towards the end of the year was super-efficient. I was just being hard on myself and promising to my teammates that when you kick out to that corner three. Guys don't guard me towards the end of the season, I'm gonna be able to hit it for them like I have to. Coach wants me to play like Dennis Rodman and I'm all with it," he said. "If I can get a whole bunch of rebounds to help us win and bring that energy and be stamped is that guy I'm on with I need it. So you know I'm telling Mike I'm telling Jose from now on if you can get to the corners I'm knocking that down. That's basically what I've been in the gym locked in on, catching, shoot and if they're not gonna step up on banging."

Coach Pastner is looking for his first NCAA Tournament berth since he took over the program almost five years ago. Usher says he expects to pop the bubble and be a higher-seeded team this year.

"Guys it is 100% happening, it's happening like 100% there's no more time to play around because coach Pastner has been working and talking about moving the needle every year We need this," Usher said. "We want to win ACC, we want to be not fighting to get in the tournament, we want to focus on seeding towards the end of the year. You know, talking about where we're gonna line up."

When the Jackets' tipoff to open the season against Georgia State, Usher says he expects the 2020-21 Georgia Tech men's basketball team to be one of the most exciting teams in years.

"I think our team is this is the most excited I've been through high school or through of having a team and a group of guys that know how to play with each other," Usher said. "We know each other on the court and off the court and like we're almost inseparable on the weekends because you know, we don't go to in-person classes, we do our homework together, we do everything together really. I think we have a really tight-knit group that's been together a lot of veteran guys, and this year it should be a show for real."