In the class of 2020, Georgia Tech signed a total of 14 players on the offensive side of the ball. Well, 14 counting the late Bryce Gowdy, who tragically passed away just days before he was set to move to Atlanta.

Currently, they've got just one commit on that side of the ball, as the staff currently holds commitments from two slot receivers: Malik Rutherford, and Jamal Haynes.

Who remains on the board for the Yellow Jackets on the offensive side of the ball? Find out HERE.