Underclassman Spotlight: Woodward Academy RB Damari Alston
In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.
In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.
Those days are over.
From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer.
This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in January.
Last week, JOL took a break from this new feature, in hopes that the void would cause some conversations.
Being the father of two children that are mixed, explaining the recent world events to my six-year old daughter was especially hard.
I used the time away while not posting these to explain the best I could, and to help educate her as much as possible.
Hopefully you found a similar way to spend that extra time.
Tonight’s featured recruit is Woodward Academy’s Damari Alston.
Alston’s seen his recruitment completely explode recently. Offers from Alabama, Oregon, Wisconsin, Pitt, Michigan State, and several others have all come within the last two months.
His relationship with Coach Tashard Choice has continued to develop, as has the fact that the Institute was the first school to offer.
From my original interview with him after he got the news of the offer:
“I always wanted a Georgia Tech offer. I love the atmosphere there. I love that it is right in the middle of the city. Everything is live. It puts a smile on my face to know the city is always watching me. It just hits different when it is your hometown!”
During the program’s recent hot stretch on the recruiting trail, Alston took notice:
404 Heatin up— DA⁶ (@DamariAlston) May 25, 2020
As his offer list continues to grow, and the competition grows tougher for the four-star RB, CTC and the rest of the staff will need to push all of the right buttons, show their product on the field, and get Alston on campus as much as they possibly can.