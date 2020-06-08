In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.

In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.

Those days are over.

From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer.

This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in January.

Last week, JOL took a break from this new feature, in hopes that the void would cause some conversations.

Being the father of two children that are mixed, explaining the recent world events to my six-year old daughter was especially hard.

I used the time away while not posting these to explain the best I could, and to help educate her as much as possible.

Hopefully you found a similar way to spend that extra time.

Tonight’s featured recruit is Woodward Academy’s Damari Alston.