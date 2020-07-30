JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: Lee County LB Jaron Willis

Underclassman Spotlight: Lee County LB Jaron Willis
It seems like every year at Lee County (Ga.) there are multiple Power Five prospects. After Georgia Tech signed offensive tackle Wing Green from the school in the class of 2020, they're looking to sign even more in the 2022 class.
Currently projected to play linebacker in the 2022 class is four-star Jaron Willis.
Willis has early offers from schools such as Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Auburn, and several others to go along with Georgia Tech.
His first offer came from Pitt back in January, and his most recent offer came on Wednesday from Buffalo.
Willis spent some time talking to JOL about where he is in the process earlier this week.
"I'm very excited to get over there," Willis said about his hopes of a future trip to see Georgia Tech. "Coach Choice and I are talking very often. He's been recruiting me heavy, telling me to keep grinding, stay focused, to work hard, and have fun."
Despite having offered just a few months ago, the relationship between Willis and Choice is a special one.
"Coach C is a coach that a guy like me would rather have over the others any day of the week. He loves his players, and knows how to get them ready and hype for a game. I love the bond that he and I have already.
Florida State and LSU are among the other schools standing out early, but no timetable is set for anything official, or a decision at this time.