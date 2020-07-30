JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: Lee County LB Jaron Willis

It seems like every year at Lee County (Ga.) there are multiple Power Five prospects. After Georgia Tech signed offensive tackle Wing Green from the school in the class of 2020, they're looking to sign even more in the 2022 class.

Currently projected to play linebacker in the 2022 class is four-star Jaron Willis.

Willis has early offers from schools such as Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Auburn, and several others to go along with Georgia Tech.

His first offer came from Pitt back in January, and his most recent offer came on Wednesday from Buffalo.

Willis spent some time talking to JOL about where he is in the process earlier this week.