JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: IMG Academy DB Myles Rowser

Underclassman Spotlight: IMG Academy DB Myles Rowser
In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.
In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.
Those days are over.
From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer.
This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in January.
Today's recruit- 2022 IMG Academy DB Myles Rowser.
Rowser made waves several weeks ago when he said he was "re-opening" his recruitment, while still remaining committed to Michigan at the same time.
That wasn't the part that caught fans' attention, though. This was:
"He is especially interested in visiting Georgia Tech once the recruiting dead period is lifted.
“They told me about all the internships the players have,” Rowser noted. “I like that it is in the heart of Atlanta. They were a young team last year, and their record didn’t change anything about me wanting to visit there or be interested in them.”
JOL spoke recently with Rowser as well. He's got family in GA, that he plans to visit with once he is able to get on campus.
Coach (Chris) Wiesehan is the one that gave him the offer. His recruitment is one to keep a bookmark on, especially if/when he makes it to campus.