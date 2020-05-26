This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in January.

From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer.

In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.

In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.

Patterson received his first known offer from Purdue back in October of last year. The last name Patterson and CPA may seem familiar, because that is where now Clemson LB Kane Patterson (former Ohio State commit) played as well.

Kane and Langston are brothers. Prior to Langston receiving the offer from GT, schools such as Duke, Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska had all offered.

Coach Thacker gave Patterson the news of the offer.

"He likes the way I play," said Patterson. "He talked to our coach too, and really likes the character I have. He's really just a good dude. I'm looking forward to getting down there to talk to him and meet in person.

Patterson's next trip to Atlanta will not be his first time in the city, but it will be his first time on campus.

"I have been to Atlanta before," he said. "Just not to Georgia Tech yet. I went there for a Braves game. I'll get down there soon once we are allowed back on the road."

Patterson's brother, Kane, went through the recruiting process two times essentially following his commitment and de-commitment from Ohio State. Langston's plan is to take things slow.

"This is just the beginning of the process for me," he said. "I haven't really been to many places, but I am really looking forward to meeting with Coach Thacker and the rest of the staff.

Patterson is listed by Rivals as an OLB, but is being recruited by GT as an ILB.