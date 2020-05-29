JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: 2023 Blessed Trinity RB Justice Haynes

In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.

In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.

Those days are over.

From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer. Most, but not all will be recruits in the Class of 2022

This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in January.

Today's target is an exception though, and a very talented (and local) one at that: 2023 Blessed Trinity RB Justice Haynes.