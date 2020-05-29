JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: 2023 Blessed Trinity RB Justice Haynes

Underclassman Spotlight: 2023 Blessed Trinity RB Justice Haynes
In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.
In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.
Those days are over.
From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer. Most, but not all will be recruits in the Class of 2022
This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in January.
Today's target is an exception though, and a very talented (and local) one at that: 2023 Blessed Trinity RB Justice Haynes.
Haynes' father is a UGA grad, so prior to offering, Coach (Brent) Key had a question for him.
"He wanted to know if they would have a shot at me, because my dad went to Georgia," said Haynes. "I told him that I am open to all schools at this time, and and he was excited. He (Key) thinks I have a lot of potential, and he is looking forward to building a relationship with me."
Key also offered him the chance to do something that no other 2023 offer has been offered the chance to do yet, and that's the opportunity to play multiple sports.
"I will have the chance to play both baseball and football there. They were impressed by my grades too."
His father may have gone to UGA, but Haynes has family on the other side of the COFH rivalry, too. He's actually been on the Flats on multiple occasions already, and plans to return when things open up.
"I've never been there on an unofficial visit (yet) but I have been there for a baseball game, and for a football game. My aunt went there, so I was also up there when she was there too. I would love to visit again soon."
Haynes also currently has offers from Miami, UCF, Penn State, and South Carolina currently.