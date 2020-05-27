JacketsOnline - Underclassman Spotlight: 2022 Eastside OL Jalen Farmer

Underclassman Spotlight: 2022 Eastside OL Jalen Farmer
In the recruiting industry, things are always changing. Whether it be the early signing period, allowing early official visits, or even the new trend in today's time, virtual visits. Things are constantly changing.
In the past, JOL would focus 99% of their attention on the current recruiting class.
Those days are over.
From this day forward, each weekday the JOL staff will spotlight an underclassman recruit with a GT offer.
This new feature will be a way for subscribers to stay in the know about which recruits are likely to end up on the 2022 offer list when it is unveiled for the first time in January.
Today's recruit- 2022 Eastside (Ga.) OL Jalen Farmer.
"It was a great conversation," Farmer said about the offer from Georgia Tech. "They told me that they have been looking at me, and that they feel liek I could make a real impact at the next level."
The Yellow Jackets were Farmer's first offer, so his recruitment is definitely in the beginning stages. That hasn't stopped Farmer from taking a step back, and realizing what had happened during that conversation.
"I had to pause for a second," he said. "That was when I realized, that this (the offer) was a dream come true."
Farmer's receiving significant levels of interest from schools such as Wake Forest, NC State, Syracuse, and several others, but Georgia Tech was the first to pull the trigger.
He plans to return to Atlanta, a place he has been before, as soon as he is able.