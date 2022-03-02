Two-sport 2024 ATH BJ Gibson adding football offers, previews Georgia Tech

BJ Gibson’s athletic gifts were discovered quickly on the diamond and now coaches are seeing his next level abilities on the gridiron. Lacing the cleats for Rochelle’s Wilcox County High School (Ga.), Gibson committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for baseball on Aug. 17, but now the football offers are rolling in giving him more to think about with his collegiate future.

Playing centerfield for the Patriots, Georgia Tech was the first to offer but when Tennessee offered late in the summer that led to his August pledge.

“Me and the coaches made good relations with each other, that was the big thing,” Gibson said. “Tennessee felt like home at the time.”

Switching fields, Gibson is a standout receiver with eight offers in hand.

“My first was Troy, my second was Georgia Southern, and then Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas offered,” Gibson said.

Giving the 2024 talent more to think about, the football offers are not necessarily one-sided.

“All eight football offers have talked about baseball too,” Gibson stated.

There’s one offer that Gibson is waiting for, but communication hasn’t begun yet.

“I haven’t started talking to them (Tennessee) yet,” Gibson said. “That might be in the future, but I haven’t started talking to them for football.”

The excitement of being a two-sport athlete is something Gibson wants to continue while earning his degree.

“When stuff like this happens, you are not sure at the time,” Gibson said. “That’s a decision for the future.”

Geoff Collins and his staff get a shot at impressing Gibson in Atlanta.

“Georgia Tech wants me to visit the first weekend in March,” Gibson stated.

Gibson continued sharing his interest in the Yellow Jacket’s program.

“I am excited to go,” Gibson said. “Atlanta is a big city. It will be fun to see the campus, their facilities, and their football program. I have visited the baseball side before when they first offered. It was at a camp. That visit was a show around thing.”

After spending time with Georgia Tech, no other visits are set but Gibson stated that he wants to take as many visits as possible this spring.