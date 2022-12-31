ATLANTA- A close first half turned into a laugher for #13 Virginia as the Cavs pulled away late in the first half through the second half on a 25-0 run to win easily 74-56. Virginia led by 27 points with seven minutes to go in the game. The Cavilers had 30 points off Tech turnovers in the game.

"I was bragging about our turnovers going into this game and that bit us in this one," Pastner said. "The end of the first half and the beginning of the second half were just atrocious. We've been through some times here when it looks like the sky is falling and we've gotten out of it. There is no woe is me or playing the victim. We have to dig and continue to fight," head coach Josh Pastner said.

The 25-0 run was the killer in the game after Miles Kelly had a three roll in and rim out that would've given Tech a one-point lead with under two minutes to go in the first half.

"We've got to be better in transition, we were better today, we haven't been great in that, Virginia is great in transition defense and we got a few transition points. We had some open shots we missed, but coming into the game we were in the top 10 or top 15 in turnover the ball over and we were atrocious. When you win games it falls on the players and when you lose it falls on the coach and we can't let it balloon or spiral on us, that is strictly on me," Pastner said.

Kelly didn't blame the staff but said the players didn't handle Virginia's run well.

“We were just playing and Virginia was knocking down shots and we didn’t get it done on the defensive end, but we were getting good looks on the offensive end and not hitting them,” Kelly said of the Virginia 25-0 run.

It looked like it would be a close game for the first 18 minutes of the matchup, Virginia coach Tony Bennett said it was simple execution on both ends that allowed the Cavs to pull away.

“We had a good start to the game then Georgia Tech climbed back and made some good shots. We had two quick threes with under 40 seconds and then the points off turnovers were significant. It was great having Reece (Beekman) back and it has been a while since we had those types of runs,” Bennett said. “We got turnovers and made threes and when you are not exchanging baskets things like that happen.”