Turnovers and cold offense doom Tech in a 74-56 loss to #13 UVA
ATLANTA- A close first half turned into a laugher for #13 Virginia as the Cavs pulled away late in the first half through the second half on a 25-0 run to win easily 74-56. Virginia led by 27 points with seven minutes to go in the game. The Cavilers had 30 points off Tech turnovers in the game.
"I was bragging about our turnovers going into this game and that bit us in this one," Pastner said. "The end of the first half and the beginning of the second half were just atrocious. We've been through some times here when it looks like the sky is falling and we've gotten out of it. There is no woe is me or playing the victim. We have to dig and continue to fight," head coach Josh Pastner said.
The 25-0 run was the killer in the game after Miles Kelly had a three roll in and rim out that would've given Tech a one-point lead with under two minutes to go in the first half.
"We've got to be better in transition, we were better today, we haven't been great in that, Virginia is great in transition defense and we got a few transition points. We had some open shots we missed, but coming into the game we were in the top 10 or top 15 in turnover the ball over and we were atrocious. When you win games it falls on the players and when you lose it falls on the coach and we can't let it balloon or spiral on us, that is strictly on me," Pastner said.
Kelly didn't blame the staff but said the players didn't handle Virginia's run well.
“We were just playing and Virginia was knocking down shots and we didn’t get it done on the defensive end, but we were getting good looks on the offensive end and not hitting them,” Kelly said of the Virginia 25-0 run.
It looked like it would be a close game for the first 18 minutes of the matchup, Virginia coach Tony Bennett said it was simple execution on both ends that allowed the Cavs to pull away.
“We had a good start to the game then Georgia Tech climbed back and made some good shots. We had two quick threes with under 40 seconds and then the points off turnovers were significant. It was great having Reece (Beekman) back and it has been a while since we had those types of runs,” Bennett said. “We got turnovers and made threes and when you are not exchanging baskets things like that happen.”
Turnovers and sharp three-point shooting allowed Virginia to take control and the Jackets’ scuffling offense didn’t help things. The Jackets ended up with 23 turnovers in the loss while Virginia only turned it over 11 times.
Point guard Kyle Sturdivant typified the struggle with eight assists and five turnovers plus one for four shooting from the floor in almost 30 minutes of action.
“I think defensively Virginia is a good team and they load up in the gaps. We take full accountability for what happened,” Sturdivant said. “We made some errors trying to make reads, but that is basketball and we are a very good team and when it clicks for us it will be very scary.”
Kelly led all teams in scoring with 20 points including hitting five of his nine three-point attempts, but he also had four turnovers and just one assist.
Ja’von Franklin was the only other Jacket in double figures scoring 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Franklin was the only Jacket with a positive +/- ratio.
Kihei Clark led Virginia with 15 points, eight assists, and three steals.
Jayden Gardner had 14 points while Armann Franklin and Kadin Shedrick each added 11 points for Virginia. Franklin added five steals as well.
Tech had 11 turnovers at the break. They had 11 turnovers total in the UNC game and Clemson game. Virginia had 14 points off GT turnovers in the first half. The Cavs hit eight of their 15 threes in the first half, contributing to the 11-point margin. Three of those threes came in the final minutes of the half with Tech trailing by just two at the time with under two minutes to go. Armann Franklin hit three threes in the first half for nine points and Miles Kelly matched him with nine points with a pair of threes to lead the scoring for both squads.
Tristan Maxwell, Jordan Meka, and Cyril Martynov missed the game and Deivon Smith played only eight minutes with one rebound and three turnovers.
"Tristan and Jordan Meka have been sick with a viral infection," he said. "Cyril will get back tonight, he got stuck up in Canada due to weather and airports being closed. He will arrive tonight. Nothing with Deivon other than trying to find a group that will work," Pastner said of the Jackets' missing in action.
Jalon Moore also struggled with a -23 and just two points, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes.
"Jalon just didn't perform for us and he has to be better for us in ACC play," Pastner said.
Tech fell to 0-9 with Bert Smith as the lead official in an ACC game.
The Jackets return to action on Wednesday with #14 Miami at 7 pm.
KEY PLAYS
Virginia opened up with an 8-2 lead before a Deebo Coleman three cut it to 8-7. The Jackets trailed 10-7 at the first media timeout thanks to three early turnovers in the first four-plus minutes of the game. Tech’s defense clamped down after the Cavs took a nine-point lead holding Virginia scoreless for almost four minutes and allowing the Jackets to pull within six at the third media timeout 21-15. Miles Kelly hit a three to make it a two-point game with under four minutes to go, but UVA responded with a layup making it 27-23 at the final media timeout of the half. UVA ended the half on a 9-0 run going up 36-25. Tech had 11 turnovers at the break. They had 11 turnovers total in the UNC game and Clemson game. Virginia had 14 points off GT turnovers in the first half. The Cavs hit eight of their 15 threes in the first half, contributing to the margin.
Tech opened the second half without a bucket as Virginia extended the lead to 48-25 leading to a Pastner timeout. Virginia went on a 25-0 run through the end of the first half into the second half to put the game away early.