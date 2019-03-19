"It's going pretty slow right now," Smith said about his recruitment. "I've been up to Miami (OH) and to Georgia Southern lately, as well as Georgia Tech. Both those schools have showed a lot of interest in me lately."

The calendar says March, and as a February signee, that gives him almost a year for things to pick up.

The recruiting process has been slow-to-develop for Troup County WR Ja'Rell Smith. The good news for Smith?

As Smith remains patient, he has found himself on campus at Georgia Tech a couple of times in recent weeks, and he went in-depth on that.

"I've been up to Georgia Tech twice now," Smith said about his recent visits. "They changed the offense, but that's not the only thing they do different now than what they did last year. They really do a better job communicating up there, and talking with recruits.

Last year, nobody wanted to go to Georgia Tech and play in the triple option, but now it seems like everybody wants in. It's about to become a destination school. Everyone wants to be a part of the spread offense."

Of course, Georgia Tech isn't the only school that Smith visited last week. He took the trip from LaGrange up to Oxford, OH over the weekend.

I really liked it up at Miami (OH), Smith said about the trip. I got to see their new facilities, which were really impressive. I'd put them up against any of the visits on."

Smith thought he was prepared for the Ohio weather. He was wrong.

"Man, I saw three seasons of weather in one day," he joked. "First it was snowing, then it started raining. Next thing you know, the sun's out."

The RedHawks officially pulled the trigger on an offer for Smith on Tuesday night. He knows the days of his phone blowing up are coming, but is also honest about the pain that comes with patience throughout the process.

"I'm trying to be patient, but it's hard. Kobe (Hudson) one of the top players in the country, and schools are looking at him. I know my time is coming though. My recruitment's about to heat up in the near future.

Several area schools are planning to further evaluate Smith during spring ball, and he's been working on shoring up parts of his game he feels like needed work.

"I've spent a lot of time this off-season working on my speed," Smith said about his improvements since the end of last season. "Being able to separate from corners at a higher-rate, and getting faster."

With the spring evaluation period nearing, and Smith being ready to see his recruitment escalate, he's got a message for college coaches:

"I'll play wherever they (the school) needs me to play. I can play corner, slot, safety, whatever it takes. I'll go wherever my love for football takes me. Distance won't be a factor."