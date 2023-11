The promise that Westerville (Ohio) North standout Jake Cook showed as a young prospect came to fruition as a junior and his recruitment is taking off as a result. His physical transformation over the past year has led to a more dominant level of play on the field and with that college coaches from bigger programs have begun to take notice.

Cook's offer sheet has steadily raced to 15 and includes a group of Power Five schools that entered the mix in recent weeks. With his recruitment heating up by the week, Cook caught up with Rivals to discuss the latest in his recruitment, schools that currently stand out and an upcoming visit to Georgia Tech.