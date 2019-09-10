The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will breakdown a transfer related topic each week. This week, we’ll look at some of the players that have already made transfer decisions and take a look at the potential impact that might have when they are eligible to play next season.

As a recruit: One of the top players in the state of Georgia in the class of 2018, Allen fielded interest from all over the country before eventually focusing on Notre Dame and committing to the Irish during the winter of 2017. With the Irish: Allen spent 2018 redshirting with the Irish and seemed prime for an on-field role in 2019. But after looking like he would be down the depth chart to start the year, Allen elected to transfer, landing back close to home at Georgia Tech. What to expect: Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins is known for his ability to develop defensive backs and Allen should have a chance to contribute in 2020 after taking a year to learn the system. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a recruit: Bethel initially committed to Florida but after the Gators changed coaches, Bethel ended up backing off that pledge and landed close to home at Miami. As a Hurricane: Bethel appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2018 but spent the bulk of his time on the scout team. After going through part of camp this year and not seeing a path to playing time, Bethel entered the portal and later announced that he would transfer to Colorado. What to expect: Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker has a reputation for developing defensive backs and Bethel will be expected to step in and contribute in 2020. Bethel will have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a recruit: One of the top overall players in the class of 2018, Cox initially surprised many by committing to Ohio State over in-state school Georgia. But despite his commitment to the Buckeyes, his flirtations with the Bulldogs continued and eventually led to a Signing Day flip to UGA. As a Bulldog: Cox immediately saw the field as a freshman, playing in 13 games, including a start in the Sugar Bowl. Cox finished the year with 20 total tackles. But he ran into issues off the field in 2019, including an arrest for misdemeanor marijuana possession in April. He was later dismissed from Georgia’s program in early August, and quickly announced his transfer to Florida. What to expect: Big things will be expected out of Cox, especially considering the Gators are likely to lose two talented defensive ends off this year’s roster. He should step right into the starting line up in 2022 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a recruit: A versatile playmaker who spent most of his high school career playing quarterback, Ellis jumped on the chance to commit to Virginia Tech during the spring of his junior year and never wavered from that pledge. As a Hokie: Ellis came into Virginia Tech with hopes of playing quarterback but was instead moved to wide receiver. He redshirted in 2018 and after falling down the depth chart in fall camp entered the portal last month, quickly landing back in his home state at Maryland. What to expect: Ellis will have to sit out this season but will have three years of eligibility remaining and should fit nicely into Maryland’s high-powered new offense. Another year to work at a new position should only help Ellis’ efforts to see the field in 2019.