Top 25 LSU takes down the Jackets in Hoopsgiving Event

ATLANTA- It was a tale of tough halves for Georgia Tech as the Jackets led and controlled the first half against #25 LSU in State Farm Arena for Holiday Hoopsgiving, but the second half was an ugly offensive breakdown leading to a 69-53 loss. The Jackets fell to 5-4 on the season while LSU improved to 9-0

Tech turned the ball over 24 times in the loss while LSU turned the ball over 21 times, but the Tigers managed 33 points off turnovers while Tech had just 15. Devoe was held to 12 points with just two points in the second half and five turnovers and a 3-6 mark from the free-throw line.

“We had a lot of turnovers and I take a lot of blame for that game,” Devoe said. “We had a hard time getting into our offense off the full-court press. I feel like I play a terrible game.”

“We’ve turned the ball over too much and that falls on me and not my players,” Pastner said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and 24 turnovers. That falls on me and I’ve got to do a better job of figuring this out. It is biting us in the butt.”

The Tigers had 16 offensive rebounds in the game and 19 second-chance points.

LSU forward Tari Eason had 23 points and six rebounds while hitting five of seven from the free-throw line.

Jordan Usher ended up as the leading scorer for the Jackets with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, but he had six turnovers and some of them were in key moments in the game.

LSU shot 39-percent in the game but hit just 3 of 19 of their three-point attempts while Tech shot 42-percent in the game and again was in the single-digit in assists. Starting point guard Deivon Smith was 0-6 shooting with zero points, zero assists, three turnovers, four fouls and two steals in the game.