Top 25 LSU takes down the Jackets in Hoopsgiving Event
ATLANTA- It was a tale of tough halves for Georgia Tech as the Jackets led and controlled the first half against #25 LSU in State Farm Arena for Holiday Hoopsgiving, but the second half was an ugly offensive breakdown leading to a 69-53 loss. The Jackets fell to 5-4 on the season while LSU improved to 9-0
Tech turned the ball over 24 times in the loss while LSU turned the ball over 21 times, but the Tigers managed 33 points off turnovers while Tech had just 15. Devoe was held to 12 points with just two points in the second half and five turnovers and a 3-6 mark from the free-throw line.
“We had a lot of turnovers and I take a lot of blame for that game,” Devoe said. “We had a hard time getting into our offense off the full-court press. I feel like I play a terrible game.”
“We’ve turned the ball over too much and that falls on me and not my players,” Pastner said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and 24 turnovers. That falls on me and I’ve got to do a better job of figuring this out. It is biting us in the butt.”
The Tigers had 16 offensive rebounds in the game and 19 second-chance points.
LSU forward Tari Eason had 23 points and six rebounds while hitting five of seven from the free-throw line.
Jordan Usher ended up as the leading scorer for the Jackets with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, but he had six turnovers and some of them were in key moments in the game.
LSU shot 39-percent in the game but hit just 3 of 19 of their three-point attempts while Tech shot 42-percent in the game and again was in the single-digit in assists. Starting point guard Deivon Smith was 0-6 shooting with zero points, zero assists, three turnovers, four fouls and two steals in the game.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Georgia Tech took a 5-3 lead into the first media timeout after nearly four scoreless minutes for the Tigers to open the game. Deivon Smith picked up his second foul in the first half with six minutes elapsed. Smith picked up his third foul with 12:45 left in the first half. The Jackets kept up the defensive pressure opening up a 19-7 lead at the 8-minute mark. LSU drew within six, 28-22, but the Jackets went on a 6-0 run to force a LSU timeout with 1:44 left in the half leading 34-22. LSU scored the final six points of the half to make it a six-point game 34-30 at the break. Mike Devoe picked up his third foul with less than a minute left in the half as well. Tech turned the ball over 15 times, but held LSU to 30-percent shooting to take the lead. The Jackets shot 54-percent from the field and 40-percent from three in the first half. Mike Devoe led the way for Tech offensively with 10 points in the first half with three rebounds, two assists and a block. Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore each had a pair of steals.
Out of the half the Jackets had two quick turnovers and surrendered the lead for the first time 36-34 with 18:30 to go on a Brandon Murray three. Jordan Usher hit a free throw on a clear path foul and then a three off an offensive rebound in transition to give GT a 40-38 lead. LSU retook the lead on a pair of free throws 42-40 with just over 15 minutes left in the game. LSU went on an 8-0 run to lead 46-40. LSU held the Jackets without a field goal for nearly six minutes before a Devoe layup made it 50-44 LSU with 11 minutes to go. LSU opened up a 58-46 on a dunk following the 23rd turnover of the night by the Jackets.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech travels to Phoenix to play #16 USC next Saturday in the Phoenix Suns home venue the Footprint Center as part of the Naismith Hall of Fame Event. The Tigers host Northwestern State on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.