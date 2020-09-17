JacketsOnline - Ties run deep between GT and UCF

Georgia Tech and Central Florida have not met on the football field in over 20 years and a lot has changed during that time and the two programs have intertwined on some level with several current Jacket staffers being for Knights assistants and the athletic director being the former AD at UCF as well, but at the center of all of it is former Jackets' and Knights' head coach George O'Leary. O'Leary worked at Georgia Tech as a defensive coordinator and later a head coach from 1987-91 and then 1994-2001. In 2004 he took over UCF and helped propel the program upward in the conference landscape from Conference USA to the American Conference where they went to the Fiesta Bowl in his first season. His final five years at Georgia Tech were also strong with winning records each season and five straight top 25 finishes before he left for Notre Dame. The less said about that the better.

O'Leary during his days on the Tech sideline (Doug Persinger/Getty Images)

O'Leary will be honored at halftime of Saturday's game as he is entering the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame this year. Current Jackets' head coach Geoff Collins served as a graduate assistant and then tight ends coach until O'Leary's departure from Tech. They reunited at Central Florida where Collins became a linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator for two years. "I had two years at UCF and I was coaching for George O'Leary so that was really more like 14 years down there coaching for Coach O'Leary. He's going to be at the game this week. He's going to be honored for the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame. I'm tremendously blessed that I'm in this position because of George O'Leary and he means the world to me and he means the world to my family," Collin said. "I think it's a perfect time because he had such a great run here and he had such a great run of building that program the right way. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for (UCF) and tremendous amount of respect for the program that is being built there and has been built there." Offensive line coach Brent Key played and GA'd for O'Leary at Tech and coached under him for over 10 years starting as a graduate assistant working up to an offensive line coach and ultimately becoming his final offensive coordinator in Orlando.

Thacker demands toughness from his players a lesson learned from O'Leary (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)