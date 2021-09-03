Georgia Tech enters year three under Geoff Collins on Saturday night with a lot of questions and raised expectations. Year one was looked at as a rebuilding year for the Jackets who were repurposing a roster built for a completely different offense and a defense that had been transitioning to a style that was also the opposite of the scheme Collins runs. The 2020 season was just an abject disaster for much of college football due to COVID and a young team like Tech wasn't deep enough or lucky enough with injuries and protocols to put their best foot forward every week.

Heading into Saturday's game, Tech has a mostly healthy roster, a lot of returning experience amping up expectations.

Here are three things we will be watching for as the team takes the field on Saturday.