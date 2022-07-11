Three programs still pushing for West Virginia RB commit Jordan Louie

The battle for 2023 running back Jordan Louie isn't over just yet.

The Meadowcreek High School product is currently committed to West Virginia. However, he still has three programs pushing to flip him from the Mountaineers.

Louie has already taken an official visit to Memphis. He's also planning to take one to Georgia Tech during the season. Rivals caught up with Louie to discuss his interest in those programs, as well as Alabama.