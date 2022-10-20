Three-Point Stance: Georgia Tech, Florida, SEC race
Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright addresses three pertinent topics in this edition of Three-Point Stance.
LOOK OUT, HERE COMES GEORGIA TECH
After posting an 1-3 record to start the 2022 season, Georgia Tech parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. To finish the season, the Yellow Jackets administration promoted assistant coach Brent Key as interim head coach. The move two games in appears to be the correct choice. Key helped Tech down then-No. 24 Pitt and then followed that up with a win over Duke. Could a postseason berth be possible?
With six regular-season games left, the Yellow Jackets could add two more wins against Virginia and Virginia Tech to get to five victories. Road games against Florida State and North Carolina will be tough and hosting Miami will not be easy. We’ll skip talking about the “Clean, Old-Fashion Hate” contest to close out the year. Can Tech pull out a win against the Seminoles, Hurricanes or Tar Heels to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018?
GATORS NOT DONE WITH 2023 CLASS
The Gators have the nation’s ninth-ranked recruiting class with momentum to push the 2023 haul even higher. Heading into the weekend, Florida added defensive backs Bryce Thornton and Dijon Johnson to get the action going again after a successful four-prospect pick-up in August. With eyes on getting into the top five, Florida is tracking several prospects that could help it make the jump.
Georgia four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is one to watch. Last week McDonald shared his top-five listing Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. Talking to Rivals then, McDonald said, “I love Florida.” His commitment is set for Oct. 31.
The big land for head coach Billy Napier and his staff would be in-state five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. McClain is down to Alabama and Florida with the Gators reportedly out in front.
Florida flip watch: Although Roderick Kearney is committed to Florida State and John Walker to UCF, the Gators have aggressively pursued both players. Come the Early Signing Period, seeing either one sign with UF would not be surprising.
DIVISION RACES HEATING UP IN THE SEC
After an explosive weekend on the collegiate gridirons, just three SEC teams remain undefeated – Ole Miss (7-0), Georgia (7-0) and Tennessee (6-0).
As the schedules line up, Georgia still has a rivalry game against Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 29 and a road affair in Lexington on Nov. 19 that could present challenges. But all attention will be given to the showdown against Tennessee on Nov. 5. The Volunteers have yet to play the Wildcats as well, hosting Kentucky on Oct. 29. If Tennessee gets through the back-to-back games against Kentucky and Georgia, the blueblood has returned.
On the west side of the bracket, Alabama’s future is in the hands of its conference foes. Facing Mississippi State’s passing attack this weekend will not be easy. After a bye week over Halloween, the Tide returns with back-to-back road games against LSU and Ole Miss that will dictate its postseason options.
The Rebels opened the season ranked No. 21 and are now in contention for a spot in the SEC title game. The road to glory for Mississippi is arguably the hardest of the four with back-to-back road games against LSU and Texas A&M only to return home to host Bama followed by a road trip to Arkansas. Ole Miss then closes the season out in the Egg Bowl.