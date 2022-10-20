Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright addresses three pertinent topics in this edition of Three-Point Stance.

LOOK OUT, HERE COMES GEORGIA TECH

After posting an 1-3 record to start the 2022 season, Georgia Tech parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. To finish the season, the Yellow Jackets administration promoted assistant coach Brent Key as interim head coach. The move two games in appears to be the correct choice. Key helped Tech down then-No. 24 Pitt and then followed that up with a win over Duke. Could a postseason berth be possible? With six regular-season games left, the Yellow Jackets could add two more wins against Virginia and Virginia Tech to get to five victories. Road games against Florida State and North Carolina will be tough and hosting Miami will not be easy. We’ll skip talking about the “Clean, Old-Fashion Hate” contest to close out the year. Can Tech pull out a win against the Seminoles, Hurricanes or Tar Heels to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018?

GATORS NOT DONE WITH 2023 CLASS

Cormani McClain

The Gators have the nation’s ninth-ranked recruiting class with momentum to push the 2023 haul even higher. Heading into the weekend, Florida added defensive backs Bryce Thornton and Dijon Johnson to get the action going again after a successful four-prospect pick-up in August. With eyes on getting into the top five, Florida is tracking several prospects that could help it make the jump. Georgia four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is one to watch. Last week McDonald shared his top-five listing Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson. Talking to Rivals then, McDonald said, “I love Florida.” His commitment is set for Oct. 31. The big land for head coach Billy Napier and his staff would be in-state five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. McClain is down to Alabama and Florida with the Gators reportedly out in front. Florida flip watch: Although Roderick Kearney is committed to Florida State and John Walker to UCF, the Gators have aggressively pursued both players. Come the Early Signing Period, seeing either one sign with UF would not be surprising.

DIVISION RACES HEATING UP IN THE SEC

Mike Leach (USA Today Sports Images)