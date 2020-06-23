JacketsOnline - Three-Point Play: Cade Cunningham, Texas, Anthony Black

Oklahoma State got huge news on Monday when Cade Cunningham affirmed his commitment despite penalties leveled against the program. Texas went east for an under-the-radar 2021 big man and a dual sport star to watch from the class of 2022 in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play.

Just over two weeks ago, Oklahoma State was hit with recruiting restrictions and a one-year ban from the NCAA Tournament due to fallout from former assistant Lamont Evans and his arrest during the FBI investigation into college basketball. Since then, eyes have been focused on 2020’s No. 1 player Cade Cunningham to see if he would stick with Mike Boynton and the Cowboys or pursue other options.

The G League pathway was offering a significant amount of money, other programs were thirsty to try and swoop in to land the skilled point guard. From day one, Boynton acknowledged that Cunningham – whose brother Cannen Cunningham is an OSU assistant -- would have options and was open that he would support his potentially program-changing recruit in whatever he chose to do.

On Monday, Cunningham announced that he is sticking with the Cowboys. That decision will keep a top-10 class together and as the program appeals its penalties, there’s still potential for a big season in Stillwater whether the NCAA Tournament is an option or not. Because, the Cowboys are going to be better and they are going to be a story regardless.

Cunningham really had no wrong decision to make here. Had he left, people would have understood. Had he chased money, people would have understood and if he stayed, he could be a legend for years to come with the OSU fanbase.

Having known Cunningham for years, I wasn’t surprised to see him stick things out. He’s a fighter, he is confident and he’s backing up talk about how important relationships matter. Over the years I’ve seen some strong relationships built by coaches with players and the one between Boynton, Cunningham and his family is up there.

I’ll never forget going to see Cunningham play for the first time. It was the day after Thanksgiving in 2016, Cunningham was a freshman at Arlington (Texas) Bowie. I’m there watching him deliver an incredibly impressive performance, scoring 36 in front of a mostly empty gym that featured maybe a few parents, some administrators and one college coach. It was Boynton -- who had flown through the night to get there from OSU’s appearance in the Maui Invitational -- and he already knew everything there was to know about Cunningham, his game and his family.

Ultimately, that relationship is why it was no surprise to see Cunningham stick with Oklahoma State.