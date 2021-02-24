JacketsOnline - Three Observations from Georgia Tech's 7-3 win over Mercer

Georgia Tech cruised from the second inning on until some late bullpen drama and close pitch calls by the umpires led to a wild finish as the #15 Jackets downed Mercer 7-3. The Bears have been the winningest program in the state over the last decade-plus and they struggled to capitalize on key chances to win the game while Tech's pitching clamped down and put them away late.

1. Parada continues to impress

Freshman catcher Kevin Parada had a big day against the Bears going four-for-four with four RBIs, his first career home run, and scoring two runs as the back half of the Jackets' lineup did most of the damage offensive in the game. "Kevin Parada is going to be a tremendous player. He had a really good day," Hall said. "His hitting sticks out in the box score, but I thought he caught and blocked pitches really well. He's a very smart baseball player. He has really good instincts for the game. He's a great competitor. I'm not surprised by his success at all. I think he has all the right stuff and had a tremendous day for us swinging the bat and catching." Parada also snuffed out a scoring chance for Mercer with a great play on a strikeout and passed ball. He flipped the ball to Finley for a tag at home plate to stop a stealing runner. That play put a smile both on Hall and Parada's faces. "You've got to make plays and knowing that working on catching is the biggest thing that I've been working on all fall and all spring, so when you get opportunities to be athletic and make a play, that's what you do," Parada said. "You just gotta go go out there and enjoy the game and compete." The hitting piece and catching have been a lot for a freshman to handle, but Parada said now that his nerves are settling down he feels like he can do the things expected of him by coach Hall and his teammates. "All the jitters are starting to get away," he said. "The first game like anything, you just get all amped up. That's how I was in my first game I couldn't sit down and I couldn't sleep that night. But now I'm just starting to settle in and enjoy it and realize it's just like every other day."

2. Pitching remains a feeling out process early for Tech

Mercer only had five hits in the game but had eight other baserunners on five walks and three hit batters by the Jackets' staff with five of those coming in the ninth inning to blow the shutout by John Medich and Ben King out of the pen. Aside from that, Tech pitched eight very good innings and had a strong start to the ninth prior to the free passes as Hall tried to extend his bullpen to get looks at different pitchers. Joseph Mannelly, Jackson Finley, Chance Huff, and Dalton Smith combined for five innings of middle relief with no walks and one hit batter on an errant pitch by Mannelly on a breaking ball that slipped out of his hand. "I thought Mannelly threw it really well, I thought Finley threw the ball really well, Huff did and Dalton Smith, I think it was good to see him bounce back after a tough outing over the weekend. Dalton was tremendous for us last year and Finley is a guy who is going to keep getting better and better with the more opportunities he gets. I thought Huff threw it well and Joe Mannelly has been good two times in a row. I was very impressed with every one of them that went in there," Hall said. Mannelly has already thrown five innings out of the bullpen in two strong appearances with a 1.80 ERA so far this year. "I've been building off some success and kind of just going with the fastball and curveball which have been going well for me," Mannelly said. "I had a pretty solid outing of the weekend and I just kind of want to build off of it. I think it was pretty big for the team too. I mean, I think we really needed this one. I think really wanted to see how well we can play and I think it's gonna do well for us in the ACC." Curt Roedig walked two in three innings and Medich two and hit a batter in six and gave up a hit in just two-thirds of an inning. King faced two batters walking one and hitting the other. Through four games Tech has walked 21 batters and hit seven batters in just 36 innings. They will need to clean some of that up as ACC play starts.

Tech has power throughout the lineup while keeping opponents in the park

Through four games five different Yellow Jackets have homered with Parada joining the club on Wednesday with his first. Stephen Reid hit his second of the year on a solo shot giving the Jackets seven home runs in four games. On the flip side, Georgia Tech has allowed just one home run this season with walks being a bigger issue than big flies.

