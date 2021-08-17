Thomas settled back in at LB for Tech

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas has played all but two positions on the Jackets' defense during his tenure of the Flats. During the odd 2020 season, he managed to play safety, nickel, linebacker and ended up playing a game at defensive end at 210-pounds by the end of the season due to injuries and Covid protocols. The 2021 season should be a clearer picture for the talented defender with a nose for the ball. He is back at linebacker where he has had the most success in his career.

Thomas asked to move to safety last year in part due to his struggles adding weight viewing it as his best opportunity to get to the NFL. During the season he made the move back to linebacker and was more effective again playing that role. He said now he is just listening to what defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Andrew Thacker has planned for him.

"Based on the trust that me and coach Thacker have built throughout the years I feel like he knows what is best for players like me. Sometimes players feel like they know the best or what is best for themselves, but me and coach Thacker have been through a lot of stuff and I feel like he can coach me and get me to where I want to be."

Long and lean, Thomas said adding weight remains a challenge for him as the lightest of the linebackers, but he says he has made strides in that category as well.

"It has been a challenge for sure," Thomas said of adding weight. "I've been trying to eat a lot more at a time, but also to make sure I eat more throughout the day at different times. I have set a schedule for myself so I can know when I need to eat and when I need to snack. I've got a liter jug and every time I eat I try to drink one of those. It has been a challenge, but I'm pushing through. When camp started I was probably 210 and I want to be 215ish."

During the 2020 season, both David Curry and Quez Jackson played a ton of snaps playing way more than anyone else on the Tech defense from game to game. With Ayinde Eley in the fold replacing Curry and Thomas joining Jackson along with some younger players like Khatavian Franks and Trenilyas Tatum pushing for playing time, Thomas thinks the linebacker room will be better this year and he can bring his own special brand of chaos to the defense.

"I feel like I bring a lot of energy to the team," Thomas said. "I feel like I bring a sense of confidence. If I come out there knowing what I am supposed to do, and bring energy and encourage my teammates I feel like they can be confident in what they are doing too."