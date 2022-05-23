Things heat up with Tech and in-state LB Heflin
ATLANTA- Timing in life can be an important thing and for Newnan (Ga.) three-star linebacker Ashton Heflin everything lined up perfectly for him and Georgia Tech linebacker coach Jason Semore. Coach Semore was out watching Heflin's spring game and the three-star linebacker put on a show earning an offer from the Tech staff and a visit around the corner.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news