News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 09:26:38 -0600') }} football Edit

The perfect close for the 2020 class, November edition

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

The early signing period is no longer "months" away. December 18th is now just six weeks away, and as a result, things are moving quicker now than ever before, on both sides of things. Some recruit...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}