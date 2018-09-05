During his freshman year, he saw action in ten games and helped contribute on one of the best offensive lines in recent Tech history. Sophomore year, he played in all twelve regular season games. Junior year comes, and despite missing two games (Georgia Southern, at Virginia), he got to play in eleven of them and capped off the year with a bowl victory. Fast forward to Senior year, and he’s sidelined until Miami because of a leg injury. He thought he was close to being able to play, but then he got hurt again and was out for the season. Should he stay? Is it worth putting his body through one more year?

It was a harsh reality and a tough decision for a smart college kid who could’ve easily taken his degree and got a great job, but Andrew Marshall chose to stay. Fighting through another year of rehab, camps, practices and conditioning - all for one more shot to dress out on game day and lay it all on the line in the White and Gold. It was worth it. Saturday, Marshall finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel as he ran out behind the Wreck and officially began his redshirt senior season.

“Running out on the field for the first time was a big thing. Looking around again and getting back in the huddle made me realize I was finally back,” said Marshall. “On the bus ride over I was just thinking about all the hard work we have gone through with everyone that helped me - all my teammates, coaches, Mark and all the medical staff, my family and friends that poured into me coming back.”

Tech fans were never sure whether or not they would see Marshall again, but there was some academic influence that led to his return. Marshall added to his workload by returning to school to earn his master’s degree in building construction, which made his decision a “no-brainer.”

The feeling of victory was something that Marshall had been missing for 21 months. That ended Saturday, as the Yellow Jackets were triumphant in Marshall’s return. Thirty-five points from the offense and six more from the defense was more than enough to top the Alcorn State Braves, and Marshall finally got to celebrate again.

“It sure felt great to get back out there and play,” said Marshall. “It felt good to get that first win and celebrate in the endzone for the first time in 21 months. It was a lot of fun.”

Getting back into game-shape after almost two years sounds like a tough task, but even after only playing for one half against Alcorn State, Marshall says he is ready to go for an entire four quarters.

“The good things with games is that you have quarters that stop you, you have TV timeouts, and each team has three timeouts. We don’t take any breaks during practice so it gets you really prepared. When it comes gameday, I feel like our conditioning is good enough that we don’t get tired out there.”

As someone who played a big role in helping the Jackets win the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2016, Marshall has his sights set on returning to a bowl game and leaving Georgia Tech as a victor. Until then, his plan is simple.

“Whatever they need me to do, I’ll go out there and do it, and I’ll do it the best I can do it.”

Marshall will have the chance test his conditioning and continue making the most of his senior year Saturday as the Jackets’ offensive line will be looking to build on an underwhelming week one performance against South Florida.