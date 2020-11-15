 JacketsOnline - The latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit of former Miss St. OL Nick Pendley
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-15 18:36:15 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit of former Miss St. OL Nick Pendley

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

JOL's Russell Johnson has the latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit of former Mississippi State offensive lineman Nick Pendley, following some new developments on Sunday.

Subscribers can click HERE for the latest.

*** Follow us on Twitter: @RivalsJohnson @KellyQuinlan @JacketsOnline***

*** Like us on Facebook***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}