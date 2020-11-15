JacketsOnline - The latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit of former Miss St. OL Nick Pendley

The latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit of former Miss St. OL Nick Pendley
JOL's Russell Johnson has the latest on Georgia Tech's pursuit of former Mississippi State offensive lineman Nick Pendley, following some new developments on Sunday.
Subscribers can click HERE for the latest.
*** Follow us on Twitter: @RivalsJohnson @KellyQuinlan @JacketsOnline***
*** Like us on Facebook***
Tons of recruiting content today with no GT fb game this week. Tons of interesting stuff on potential transfers, commits, signees and a legacy headed elsewhere maybe ensuring another signee. https://t.co/kQaapZFP8a been a busy day and if you are not a member your missing out! pic.twitter.com/LAzANNqORF— Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) November 14, 2020