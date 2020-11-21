JacketsOnline - The latest on Fla. DT Luther McCoy following his Friday announcement

Friday nights in the state of Florida are typically for high school football. This past Friday night, though, was different.

Fla. defensive tackle Luther McCoy, a one-time top Georgia Tech target, announced a decision date (December 9th) and that he is planning to announce by way of a video.

McCoy is down to a final three list that includes Duke, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota.

Where does McCoy stand on the board for Knight, GT heading into the month of December? Is it Possible the Yellow Jackets could take multiple players at the position in addition to long-time commit Zeek Biggers?

The latest exclusively for JOL Subscribers is HERE.

*** Follow us on Twitter: @RivalsJohnson @KellyQuinlan @JacketsOnline***

*** Like us on Facebook***