 JacketsOnline - The latest on a potential 2021 signee heading to the Flats this weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 09:02:29 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest on a potential 2021 signee heading to the Flats this weekend

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor
@RivalsJohnson

Things are heating up in Georgia Tech recruiting as the month of November reaches the mid-way point.

With the dead period set to be extended again, one notable target that could end up a 2021 class signee is set to make the trip to the Flats on his own..

JOL subscribers can read more HERE.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}